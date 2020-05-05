CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,543 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

