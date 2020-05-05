CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1,542.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.