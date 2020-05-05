CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,383 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CCI opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

