CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,258 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $56,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 79,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 145,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

