CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 228,856 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,856 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.99% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.