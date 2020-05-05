CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 475 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

