CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,209 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.