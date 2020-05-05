CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 52,542 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 1,912.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Avalara worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,349,320 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.