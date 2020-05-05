CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 54,014 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 261.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after buying an additional 716,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

