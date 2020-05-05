CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 587,954 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Kinross Gold worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 104.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

