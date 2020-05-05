CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,309 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 312,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

