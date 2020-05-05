CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 7,327 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,755 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $62,955,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.