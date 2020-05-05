CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock worth $5,821,612. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

