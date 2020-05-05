CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 455.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.