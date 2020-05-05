CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.