CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.