CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,190 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $377.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average of $337.57. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.