CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,308 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

