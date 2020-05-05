CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,521 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in PPL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

