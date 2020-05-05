CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,719 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.