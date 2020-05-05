CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,367 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

