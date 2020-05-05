CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,957 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

CI opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

