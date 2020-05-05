CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,818 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

