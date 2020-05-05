Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 119,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CDTX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

