Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.37. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

