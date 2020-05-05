Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 494,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

