Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.