Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 117,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 536,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 447,104 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

