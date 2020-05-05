Citigroup Increases Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $17.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 19,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,780. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $7,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

