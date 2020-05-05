Citigroup Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target to $19.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

WLKP stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 15,974 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $186,576.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,123.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

