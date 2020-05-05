Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.33 ($3.08).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.30. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a PE ratio of -48.32.

In related news, insider Peter Coates purchased 80,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.