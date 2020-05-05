Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

