Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,692 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 48,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Citrix Systems worth $37,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,082,075. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.