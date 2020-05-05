Civic Trading Up 5.6% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Civic has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and $6.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, ABCC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Kucoin, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

