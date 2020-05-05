Civitas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $429.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a total market cap of $133,781.95 and approximately $429.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00309820 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00418360 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007645 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004927 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,542,871 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

