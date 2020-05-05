Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

