Clarivate Analytics’ (CCC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

CCC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

NYSE:CCC opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.59. Clarivate Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clarivate Analytics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.