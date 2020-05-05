Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

NYSE:CCC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. Clarivate Analytics has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,105 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.