Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Clarus alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Clarus by 3,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.