CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $28,119.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003558 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000480 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,443,952 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bitbns, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

