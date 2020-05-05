Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

Clorox stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.48. 2,286,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,922. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

