Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $60,171.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,458,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.