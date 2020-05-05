Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Cna Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cna Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

