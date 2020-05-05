COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 158,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

