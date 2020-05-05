Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Receives Media Impact Score of 1.60

News articles about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CCLAF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.