Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a coverage optimism score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Coca-Cola FEMSA’s ranking:

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $1.2783 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 84.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.