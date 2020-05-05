Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,520 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $62,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. 3,362,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.