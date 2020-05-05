CoinFi Market Cap Tops $216,912.15 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $216,912.15 and approximately $195.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

