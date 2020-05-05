Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,018,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 601,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.