Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,921.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

